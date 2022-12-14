The service for Anastasie Delta Thomas is set for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on St. Thomas.
The viewing is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
She is survived by her children, Shirley Laville, Mary Casimir; grandchildren, Cle`an Francis, Deanne Laville, Donovan Drigo, Francillia Laville, Ivan Casimir, Francis Laville Jr., Denvil Casimr; great-grandchildren, Christopher Altifois, Dryden Drigo, Daynalya Casimir, Grace Drigo, Royal Casimir, Anastasie Casimir; nieces and nephews, Helline John, George John, Jon Baptist John, Staphanie John, Hilda Pacquette, Catherine James, Baptiste Baron, Rosa Martin, Glenford Baron, Rosetta Carbon, Margaret Baron, Julietta Azoo, Daisy Alexander; and special mention, Maryanne Lloyd, Kelsha Baron, Kishma Belgrave, Wendy Richardson, Johanna Dobbs.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.