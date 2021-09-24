It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of our stepmother, sister, cousin, and friend Ms. Anastasie Eugenia Alexander, affectionately known as “Nenen” and “Ana.”
Sister Alexander departed on Aug. 14, 2021, at the age of 84.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Philomen and John Warrington; and her late husband, Michael “Michell” Alexander.
Left to mourn are her sisters: Mena Grace George, Gwendolyn Warrington-Lockhart, and Eulie Bernard; stepchildren, Tessa Alexander-Eloi, Rachel Lawrence, Cyril Alexander, Flavia Alexander, Cecile Alexander-Ward, Desrie Alexander and Nathanie Warrington; special cousins, Patsy Peters, Elta George; Elvia Massicot; and many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Anastasie Alexander was a long-standing member of the Calvary Baptist Church in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, for more than 30 years.
In November of 2020, she became a resident of the New Age Residential Home for the Aged in Dominica until her passing.
Funeral services will be conducted today at 1:30 p.m. at Gentle Rest Funeral Services Inc. in St. Joseph, Dominica.
