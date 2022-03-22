Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Andre Antonio Francis, better known as Gravy, who passed away March 8, 2022.
Andre A. Francis is survived by his wife, Delia Francis; son, Akeem Francis; daughters, Jermaine Francis-Estrill, Andrea Francis, Shabre Providence, Aneka Francis, Shatel Noel; brother, Adrian “Ben” Francis, Winston Francis; aunts, Aldrina Myers, Ramona Camacho, Carmen Camacho, Marcolina Camacho, Racquel Camacho; uncle, Ralph Francis; mother-in-law, Bernice Harrigan; sisters-in-law, Cecelia Hawley, Loralee Hendricks, Marucha Harrigan-Labaraca; brothers-in-law, Cecil Cleve Harrigan, Clyde Vanterpool, Dale Harrigan; granddaughters, JerShaun Estrilll, De’Janae Estrill, Azariah Providence, Hailey Freeman, Jnae Noel, Sernia Noel; grandsons, Vernon Carr, Ki’Andre Thomas, Me’Kaj Freeman, Jaden Providence, Ayden Francis, Andre Arturo Francis, Preston Noel Jr., Ahmir Francis; great-granddaughter, Ryan Riley, sons-in-law, DeShaun Estrill, Patrick Providence, Preston Noel; daughter-in-law, Artra Watlington-Francis; nieces, Marlo Phipps-Bey, Timeca Phipps-Young, Latticia Trotman-Washington, Amber Francis, Shenel Potter, Jeune Provost, Jillian Harrigan-Falcon, Camilia Harrigan-Labaraca; nephews, Gerald “Suki” Phipps III, Lindel “Butch” Esannason, Akeel Francis, Asheal Francis, Asim Francis, Adrian “Mikey” Francis, Samuel “Sonny” Daley, III, Sebastien Harrigan, Jecoy Hawley, Khari Harrigan; special cousins, Cletis Clendenin Sr., Christian Clendenin, Nancy Camacho, Marilyn Krigger; adopted daughter, Shamang Straun; close friends, Dale Benjamin, Albert Brathwaite, Leslie Hodge, George Hoheb, Charles “Juanjoe” Frazer, Louis “Skippy” McBean, Glen Blyden, Richard “Richy” Connor, William Daniel, Amos Frett, Julio “Beck” Francis; and many other surviving families including: Camacho, De Lugo, Garcia, White, Krigger, and Clendenin, Milliner, Gifft families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Thursday, March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Omar Brown Fire Station. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 25, at Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
To share a special memory or tribute please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
