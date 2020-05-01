Andy Courteau passed away peacefully at her sister’s home in Massachusetts on April 17, 2020.
Born April 15, 1950, in Lynn, Mass., to Joseph William Courteau and Helen Louise (Kehoe) Courteau, Andy came to St. Thomas in the early 1980’s intending to work seasonally as a bartender between St. Thomas and Cape Cod, Mass., but fell in love with the islands and made an extraordinary life for herself in St. Thomas. Andy worked in the food and beverage industry on the island before finding her niche at The Ritz Carlton, St. Thomas, when it opened its doors in 1996 and is well known as its director of purchasing.
Andy had a strong passion for sportfishing and was an accomplished angler who won many trophies, served on fishing tournament committees, organized the memorable “Party at the Ritz“ night for the Atlantic Blue Marlin Tournament and was an enthusiastic ambassador for the islands to the many sportfishing crews and owners who have visited. She will always be remembered for bringing brownies, cookies or chocolates to any of her friends. Andy was an avid animal lover whose pets were among the best cared for. Her blue macaw, Jake, always had a greeting for those who walked past her house. Andy’s fun, loving, charitable nature earned her countless lifelong friendships.
Andy was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Jason. She leaves her beloved family: sisters, Susan of Mashpee, Mass., Jeanne of Weston, New England., Jacqui of Kingsville, Mo.; brother, Edward of Stoughton, Mass., nieces and nephews, Jarrod, Adam, Jennessa and Brehan; best friends, Angie and Ray Walters; her extended family of The Ritz Carlton, co-workers, and many, many friends.
Her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who loved her and she will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when family and friends can gather to celebrate and remember Andy’s life. Donations in Andy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of St. Thomas/St. John.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.