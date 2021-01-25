Andrea Maura Lewis Mondesire
Friends and loved ones are advised of the passing of Andrea Maura Lewis Mondesire on Jan. 11, 2021.
Andrea was a beautiful gentle soft-spoken compassionate woman of God who made a tremendous impact in her community. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Florentine and Woodrow Lewis of Dominica.
She is lovingly remembered and survived by her husband, Matthew Mondesire; daughter Tinisha Turnbull; stepdaughter Sheena Mondesire; aunts Medora Lewis, Millicent Lewis and Janet Lewis; brothers Hilary St. Claire, Antoine St. Claire, Clayton St. Claire, Anthony Lewis and Antoine “Wilders” Lewis; sisters Paula Thomas, Veronica Lewis, Felicia Daniel, Juliana Lewis and Sandra Lewis; father-in-law Louis Mondesire; sisters-in-law Melina Bruno, Rina Hector, Shirley Carbon, Diana Lewis, Olena St. Claire and Tonya Brown Lewis; brothers-in-law Mark Mondesire, Murphy Mondesire, Wilson Mondersire, Albert Gabriel, Aubrey Thomas and Jerville Daniel; 29 nieces and nephews, and 25 grandnieces and grandnephews.
Her extended family includes her adopted mother Jennifer Wescott; adopted daughters Sherna Marie, Sharie Joseph-Registe, Sheena Anthony, Kellyn Gabriel, and Delia Bruno-Angol; adopted sisters Charmaine John, Kile Ryan, and Patricia George; and adopted grandchildren, adopted nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; best friends Cecilia Harrigan-Hawley and Bernadette Richardson; Pastor Bernaby and Deborah Joseph; the Kingdom Life International Christian Center family; Virtuous Women of Pearls; the John family; the Moise family and relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service on Friday, Jan. 29 will be held at Kingdom Life International Christian Center located on Hilton Road (the hill behind Scotia Bank), with an opportunity to offer personal tributes at 9 a.m. during the second viewing. The Celebration Service will then follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
The family cordially requests colors of purple and/or yellow be worn in her memory.
Family and friends abroad may view the Celebration Service live via the St. Thomas USVI Kingdom Life International Christian Center Facebook page. Please visit Andrea Mondesire’s Facebook page for further information on how to offer special messages, memories, tributes (ourdearandrea@gmail.com), wreaths (Krissy & Mom Wreaths and Things at 340-642-9126) and flowers (East End Flower Shop at 340-779-2619).
Due to the COVID pandemic and public health regulations, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times.
Beatrice Magdeline Joseph-Benjamin
The family of Beatrice Magdeline Joseph-Benjamin announces her passing on January 5, 2021 at the age of 90.
Beatrice was the youngest child of the late Edward “Lum Chung” Joseph and Ada Prince Joseph, of China Man Hill, St. Thomas.
Beatrice is survived by her husband Gaston Benjamin Jr.; sons Albert “Munchin” Lewis Jr., Ira “Bird” Callwood, and Rudolph Moron; daughter Gail Moron-Chinnery; daughters-in-law Jackie Lewis and Joycelyn “Yvette” Huggins; son-in-law Dean Chinnery; stepson Wayne Benjamin; sister Eugenia “Gina” Joseph-Rivera; sisters-in-law Clarice Joseph, Lesie “Ada” Joseph, Lorna Benjamin and Maxine Moorehead; granddaughters Veronica L. Lewis-Smith, Letania Drummond, Latoi Callwood-Rayme, Latania Callwood-Taylor, Roxanne Callwood, Jaynel Callwood, Jenevar Callwood, Michelle Callwood, Precious Huggins and Latysha Smith-Varlack; grandsons Michael Callwood, Ira “Birdman” Callwood Jr. and Anselmo Callwood; caretaker Vilma Benn; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends; special nieces Jasmine “Frenchie” Frett and Lori Anderson; special friends Helen Nicholas, Katy McKay, Loraine Creque, Leslie Minter, Berenice Jonas, Bert and Gail Prince, the Joseph, Benjamin and Prince families and the Nisky Moravian Church family.
Funeral service for the late Beatrice Magdeline Joseph-Benjamin will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Nisky Moravian Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.