Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Andrease Steele on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York.
He leaves behind his two daughters, Debra Steele, and Lisa Steele; two grandsons, Anfernee Byam and Isaiah Odunsi and granddaughter Vanessa Odunsi; sons-in-law, Bello, and Kareem; his wife, Charmine; his two step children, Alrick and Debra; his sisters, Henriqueta Steele, Rehenia Steele Sille; brother, Edgar Steele; sisters-in-law, Violet Hodge, Lyra Hodge Steele, Chola Hodge, Elmyra Hodge Brewley, Elveda Hodge; brothers-in-law, Autin Hodge, Ira Hodge, William Hodge, Ivine Boysie Hodge; many nieces and nephews and friends and other family members.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.