It is with deep sorrow that the family of Angela Spencer, better known as Angie, announces her passing on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 in Newnan, Ga., with her two children, Duane and Alison, at her bedside. Angela Spencer was a long-term employee of both the Virgin Islands Police Department and the Legislature of the Virgin Islands.
Angela (Angie) Spencer is a graduate of the Class of 1974 at Nazareth Bay High School, now known as Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ashby Danet; brothers, Alfred “Lassie” Danet, Elvis Simon; uncle, Walter Mack; and aunt, Mavis Mack.
She leaves to mourn her son, Duane Thomas; daughter, Alison Thomas; grandchildren, Alyssa George, Malcolm George; brothers, Matthew “Berry” Danet, Vincent Danet, Moses “Jerry” Danet, Morris Spencer; sister, Evelyn Spencer; and other relatives and friends too numerous to list.
Angela’ body was cremated in Georgia as was her wish. May Angela “Angie” Spencer rest in eternal peace.
A memorial service will be held for her at the Bordeaux Baptist Church on July 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Food will be provided at the end of the service. Parking is limited.
