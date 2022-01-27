Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Angella Emanuel on Jan. 10, 2022, at the age of 71 at her residence.
Angella Emanuel is survived by her sons, Elvis, Milton, and Edwin Emanuel; stepson, Lindel Emanuel; sister, Meredith Frett; one granddaughter, Anisha Emanuel; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Wesley Methodist Church. The viewing begins at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Tributes can be emailed to office@hurleyvi.com no later than Friday, Jan. 28.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
