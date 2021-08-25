After a life well lived of 84 years, Anita St. John transitioned this life on July 28, 2021, at her home in Estate Contant, St. Thomas. She was a beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family and close friends affectionately called her Nita, Tanti Nita, or Auntie Nita.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Leona Malone, Hulda Smalls, and Christiana Irizarry; and two brothers, Rehenio and Nehemiah Hendricks.
She leaves the following to cherish her loving memories: her loving husband of 63 years of marriage, Mr. Alban St John, also known as St. John; three brothers, Raphael, Morales, and Carlton Hendricks; children, Rona, Verna, Frankie, Julie, and Glanie; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Vida, Bereneice, and Patricia Hendricks; special nieces, Elaine Malone and Linda Pizarro; sons-in-law, John L. Thomas and Kevin J. Finch; and a host of other family members, in-laws, and friends to include Angela Mitchell, the Contant and Jost Van Dyke communities and the Church of God of Prophecy.
Mrs. Anita St. John was also related to the Hendricks, George, Vanterpool, Chinnery, Blyden, Coakley, Jones, Martin, Maddox, Leonard, Sewer, Fahie and Callwood families of Jost Van Dyke.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Friday, Aug. 27, at Church of God of Prophecy from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately after. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
