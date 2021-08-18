Anival Vázquez Jr.

Ermyn A. Gumbs
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother Ermyn A. Gumbs, better known Ms. Gumbs, Ms. Ermyn and Mor.
Ermyn was born on the island of Anguilla on July 26, 1933, and died at the age of 88 on July 28, 2021, in McDonough, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George “Berty” Gumbs; and son, Roy Gumbs.
She is survived by her sons, Humphrey “Alfred” Brooks and Rodney “Son or Lad” Gumbs; and daughters, Paulina “Paula” Euwema, Beverly Daniel, Denise Gumbs-Watkins and Deslyn Gumbs.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nadia and Kielon Richardson, Darlene, Luben and Jamoi Daniel, Jhermelle Jackson, Dnequa Hodge, Jevari, Jahshauna, Naimah and Nolawi Gumbs, Kishma, Shorn, Sheldon and Tyrek Brooks, and Destiny Watkins; great-grandchildren, Damani and Dnalya Drinkwater, Nayquori and Nyarah Cole, Jekylah and Jahkai Richardson, Jayden, Jhayla and Jahnai Jackson, Shoquan and Kalyssa Brooks, and Alanah Maynard; sisters, Norma Flanders and Ernestine Dambruck (Curacao), and Vera Robinson (Anguilla); brothers, Hulia and Audley Carty (Anguilla), and Audley Dambruck (Curacao); nieces and nephews and other family and friends too numerous to mention residing in Anguilla, Curacao, the United States and England.
The first viewing will be Friday, Aug. 20, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. and the second viewing is Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist Church in Market Square. Personal remembrances and tributes are from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. The service will immediately follow at 10 a.m and will be live streamed by mdmvi.com/livestream.
lnterment is at Western Cemetery No. 3. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks or facial covering must be worn.
Monique Joseph
The family of Monique Joseph announces her passing at her residence on Aug. 4, 2021.
She was survived by her sons, Patrick Bijou, Jimmy Bijou and family, Walton Moore, Lou Fill Joseph, Kenford Harry, and Kenley Harry and family; daughter-in-law, Monique Burris; granddaughters, Tanisha Robinson, Aamaal Berhan, Amaya Bijou, Raquel Harry, Aiyana Moore, Jaleah Bijou and Ayvah Smith; grandsons, Javonte Oxner, Aqil Moore and Kymani Harry; great-grandson, Javonte Oxner Jr.; great-granddaughters, Jaliyah Marie Oxner and Jenesis Christian Oxner; adopted daughter, Germayne Gonsalves Malone; adopted grandson, Aiden Malone; best friend of many years, Clemencia Van Heyningen; and special friends, Andrew and Joycelyn Malone, Doreen Fleming, Felicit Peters, Gloria Gumbs, Marie E. Honore, Marisela Davis, Davius Corelien, Orpah Barbel Samanda Norgilles; and daughters, Chirle, Chirlen, Chirlande, and Sofia Plaisimond, and Veronica Glasgow. Monique was also survived by many other friends.
Monique worked with the Health Department for a few years before starting her own business selling food from her mobile truck and later as a V.I. Lottery dealer.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul Baptist Church in Anna’s Retreat.
The service will follow immediately after. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Jacob Luke
We announce the passing of Jacob “Revlay” Luke, who died Aug. 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Henry Luke; father, Daniel Luke; and his wife, Floretta “Cynthia” Luke.
He is survived by his sons, the Rev. Leroy Luke, Patrick Luke, Dean Luke, Barrymore “Garry” Luke, Bryan Luke and Dexter Luke; daughters, Jacqueline Luke, Camille McGann, Roslyn Luke, Angelique Maria Luke, Carol Frederick, Joan Rawlins and Elese Andrews; son-in-law, Steve McGann; daughters-in-law, Elzar Luke, Wendy Luke, Peggy Luke and Charlene Luke; 38 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren along with other families and friends too numerous to mention.
The service is at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Anival Vázquez Jr.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Anival Vázquez Jr., endearingly known as Andy.
Andy went home to be with our Lord and Savior peacefully in his home state of New York on July 27, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Andy worked for more than 40 years with the Social Security Administration as the disability representative. His work brought him from New York to Puerto Rico and finally to the Virgin Islands, where he ultimately settled for nearly 30 years. He was also a member of the Caribbean Chorale Choir for many years. He was a musician, but he was also an artist, mathematician, and a dedicated father.
Andy is survived by his family and friends throughout New York City, Philadelphia, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. He was loved and leaves those he held close to his heart to mourn his passing: Brianna Vázquez Smith, Bethany Vázquez Smith, Marissa Smith Vázquez, Ramona Vázquez, Gregory Vázquez, Rainelle Vázquez, Gabrielle Vázquez, Luis Vázquez, Jose Santiago, Lourdes and Willy Garcia, Pepo, Auchie, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Andy lived a life devoted to public service and family. His children meant the world to him and he dedicated himself to caring and providing for all their needs. He will be missed dearly by all the lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
