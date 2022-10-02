Ann Alicia Garcia
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ann Alicia Garcia, affectionately known as “Alicia Magras” on Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 77 at her residence.
Ann Alicia Garcia is preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Hernden.
She is survived by her sister, Marie Laplace; daughters, Sheryl Hernden and Nicole Stillwell (Jeff Stillwell); son, James Hernden (Nicole Hernden) and Angel L. Garcia, Jr.; grandchildren, Frankie Hernden (Martina Hernden), Jazmond Williams (Denisha Williams), Mason Hernden, Isaiah Garcia, Anthony Garcia, Madison Garcia, Celeste Williams, Dustin Williams, Gabrielle Stillwell, and Greysen Stillwell; great-grandchildren, Frankie Hernden Jr., Makiya Hernden, Makayla Hernden, Jayden Williams, Jay Williams, Josie Williams, and Asher Williams; special nieces, Marie Greaux and Jeannette Magras; and a special family friend, Gerry Freeman.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
