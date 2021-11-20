We regret to announce the passing of Ann Eleanora Peters-Richards, who died Nov. 4, 2021.
She is survived by her sister, Harriet Peters-Leonard; brothers, Anselmo, Orlando, Austin and Samuel Peters; daughters, Joyce Maxwell, Joan Richards; sons, Herman Richards Jr., aka Ras Rebel James Richards (Canada), Joseph Richards and David Richards; stepdaughters, Idalyn Richards; stepsons, Clarence and Leon Richards; sisters-in-law, Hulda Peters, Marion Peters, Aginah Mumin-Peters, Karen Woods Victoria “Baby” Richards; brothers-in-law, Alphonso “Joe Joe” Wade; grandchildren, Khalilah and Khalil Calistro, Shanda Gordon-Pusey Ife Richards, Irvin Mack, Ivan Daniel, Curtis Gonsalves Shakoya, Xavier, Shermel, Da’Vanieke and Da’Sharay Richards Geoshauna Morris; daughters-in-law, Lyndie Richards, Sherry Richards; adopted son, Kenneth Camacho; adopted daughter, Sheryl Codogan; special cousin, Reynold Caines (St. Croix); grandson-in-law, Shamou Pusey; great-grandchildren, K’Dalia Calistro, Shanya, Shaiel, Samuel and Sage Pusey, Ifenaetti, Mackim and Ifenique Smith, Malachi and Kira Walters Mack, Iyahra, Inayah and Leniyah Daniel; nieces, Audrey Peters, Maria Peters-Douglas, Hillis Peters-Thomas, Julianna Peters-Sudler, Millicent and Michelle Peters, Sylvia Hodge, Sonia Hazel, Abigail and Sandra Harrigan, Cecilia Benjamin, Jacqueline Blyden, Tamia Christopher, Beverly and Beranice Wade, Brenda Lee Scott, Helen Peters-Venzen, Diana Peters-Matthew, Marie Peters, Anita Harrigan, Elesta Morton, Kathleen Fleming, Florence Hodge, Tricia Jefferson, Naeemah Pemberton, Mona Lisa, Carol and Ruel Peters, Shaurette Smith.
She is also survived by nephews, Aubrey and Leroy Peters, Renardis Smith, Claudius “Bucky” Harrigan Jr., Terrance “Ajah” Blyden, Wadeh Waba, aka AL, Albion and Aaron Wade Sr., Justin and Amos Peters Jr., Vincent Peters Jr., Renaldo Peters, Andrew Harrigan, Hilil Nickerson, Orlando Peters Jr., Wayne Peters, Kishean, Jamal and Samuel Peters Jr.; special mention, Dallin Douglas, Sonia Caines, Ruel Peters, Gladys Todman and family, Donna Smith and family, the Codogan family, Marilyn Constantine and family, Christine Jones and family, the Burke family, the Adams family, the Francis and Callwood family, Pastor Glendon Cross, Philadelphia SDA Church Family, Sis. A. Ruan, The Ottley Family, Janet J. Meyers & Family, the Knight family, the Donovan family, the Leonard family, Jackie Maynard, the Trotman family, the Richards family, the Estrill family and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, with the services to follow at 10 a.m. at Shiloh. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
