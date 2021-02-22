The Tuitt-Weekes family of Estate Fortuna announces the passing of Ann F. Tuitt, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She peacefully transitioned on Feb. 4, 2021. She was 93 years of age.
She was survived by seven of her eight children, James Tuitt, Clifford Ryan, Daniel Tuitt, Dr. Kathleen Tuitt, David Tuitt, Ann E. Tuitt, and Ethlyn V. Tuitt-Mills; son-in-law, Daniel Ali; daughters-in-law, Jacqueline Martin Tuitt, Veronica Smith Tuitt and Nalda Tuitt; 29 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews, adopted children, godchildren, and friends too numerous to mention.
Her oldest son, Conrad Duberry, preceded her in death in 2018.
The viewing of the body will be at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Montserrat today from 2:30 to 2:59 p.m. Funeral services will begin promptly at 3 p.m. Interment will be at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
