Relatives and friends are advised that Ann Frances Peters was called home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2021, at her home in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the age of 93. Mother Ann Peters was born on the isle of Montserrat on July 16, 1928.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Elizabeth Lee of Montserrat; and her husband, Augustus “Gus” William George Peters, formerly of Dominica, St. Kitts, and St. Thomas.
She is survived by her sons, Alexander and Cyril Peters; daughters, Esther, Rose, Martinette, Myrtle, Palmin, and Sybilla Peters; adopted daughters, Corene King and Janiece Hill; grandsons, Tevje Maillard, Cyril Peters Jr., and Alexander Peters ll; granddaughter, Destiny-Anh Peters; great-granddaughter, Alexandria Peters; daughters-in-law, Diann and Alexandra Peters; granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Woodruff; nephews, Peter Daley and Alfred Greenaway; nieces, Janet Daley and Meryl Greenaway; great-nephews, Rohan Daley, Drago Johnson, Simon Riley, and Thomas Silver; great-nieces, Petranella Cameron, Jenessa Greenaway, Evelyn Lee, Olivette and Sylvia Johnson and Jessica Silver; great-great-nephew, Noah Silver; great-great-nieces, Andrea Lee and Ella Silver; and godchildren, Averil Williams and Annesa Gayle.
Also left to mourn are Bishop Earl and Lady Grace Harrison and Jeremiah Harrison, Bishop Glenville and Lady Erica Thompson, Pastor Lucia Woods, Bishop John Roberts and family, Pastor George Bess, Pastor Bernaby and Minister Deborah Joseph, Pastor Agnolia Martin, the Rev. Doriel Connor, Earl and Patricia Pinney and Isidore Wiltshire; special friends, Adina Harrigan and family, Marilyn Carr, Berthe Warner, Joe Chalwell, Glenville Todd, Valentine Baptiste, Lillian Calbourne, Lorenzo Claxton, Donovan and Arlene Gayle, Edris Hill, Mavis Caine, Brother and Sister James Nibbs, William Rawlins, Robert Semper, Harriett Hamilton, Dennis Richardson, Venetta Osborne and family, Elaine Mercer, Stephanie King, Gertrude Duncan, the congregation families of Mount Zion Church of God and Kingdom Life international Christian Center; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention; and special mention includes loving pooches Pepper and Dexter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing will be held Saturday, Jan.8, at Mt. Zion Church of God from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by Mother Peters’ Celebration of Life service at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory, photo, or message by going to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com.
