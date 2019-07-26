We announce the passing of Ann Rubelle Hughes, who died July 13, 2019.
The viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from 9 to 9:55 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by Carol Hughes, Godfrey Hughes, Keith Turnbull, Milton Woolley, and India Woolley.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
