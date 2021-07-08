It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Ann Xavier-Bedminster, also known as “Ama” or “Babeya” on June 18, 2021, on St. Thomas.
She was born in the village of Hagley Grand Bay, Dominica, on Oct. 24, 1932.
She is survived by her children, Michel S., Maurice N., John and Ethelbert Bedminster on St. Thomas; Phillip Bedminster, Monette Bedminster-James and Jacqueline Bedminster-Blyden in Texas; Livinton Bedminster in Atlanta and Monique Bedminster-Drigo in North Carolina. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Pierre Bedminster in St. Thomas, Jocelyn Bedminster in Maryland and Margaretrose Bedminster in Florida.
Ann was preceded in death 10 years prior by her husband, Francis Bedminster, after 55 years of marriage; daughter, Augustina Bedminster; son, Daniel Bedminster; parents, Ucilia St. Luce-Blaize and James Xavier; sisters, Veronica Xavier, Tarzie Blaize-Stuart and Stephanie Mathurin; brothers, Benoit Xavier and James Xavier; and stepdaughter, Yvonne Bedminster.
Her surviving siblings are John, David, Maria and Theresa Xavier; Luke, Marcel, Symla, Carmen and Ashley Blaize; Joseph Samuel, Joan Norris and Georgina Jno Baptiste.
She is also survived by her sons-in-law, Dori Drigo, Danny James and Dale Blyden; daughters-in-law, Lauralie, Catherina, Laura, Mariana, Shernell, Dawn and Dr. Thelca Guishard-Bedminster; grandchildren, Vinetta, Elroy, Shantal, Omawali (Junior), Naeshia, Marlon, Winsom, Kerwin, Makil, Talya, Odessa, Carlton, Tashia, Destiny A., Micaiah J., Shea E., Ethan E., Nathan T., Jah’Liyah, Shavon, Michelle, Misha, Matthew, Vince, Francis E., Jocelyne J., MCclaude P., Olivia J., Brandon, Malcolm D. Bedminster, Dr. Mellisha Bedminster- Treherne, Nakimba Patrick, Kamilah Thompson, Dennis Val Drigo, Hugo C. Denis, Jordan D. Blyden, Russelle Johnlewis, Clyde John-Charles, Malcia Paul and Darwin Clendinen; great-grandchildren, Willow Drigo, Maleahi, Kelsey and Kateiy Thomas, Caia and Mason Treherne, Shania Samuel, Jah, Kai, Elisha, Caleb, Azariah, Jordan, Hezekiah, Tashada, Jaquan, Jakeem, Jaleen, Quantaja, Quadarius, Kershell Bedminster, Derell John, Natalia Hazel, Destiny M. Denis, Marvin J. Brooks, Fatima Freeman, Nyima Gordon and Dazzlin M. Clendinen; close friends, Winifred Delsol, Alvin Jno Phillip and family, Stephen “Balo” Fontaine and family, Rapha, Maxo and Thomas; caregiver, Clemence Merrifield and Sandra Poponne; and many other relatives and friends including, The St. Luce families, Stuart, Norris and Blaize families in Grand Bay.
The viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in Dominica.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
