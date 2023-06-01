Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Anna M. Thomas Rhymer, who passed away on May 8, 2023, at the age of 62 at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Annisa Rhymer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, on the beautiful island of Tortola at the East End Methodist Church with burial in the Greenland Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.