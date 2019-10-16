We would like to announce the passing of Anne Lucina Turbe, affectionately known as Lou and Bumbles.
She peacefully died at her residence surrounded by her children on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Turbe, and was the last of her surviving siblings.
She is survived by her children, Gilbelto Torres, Nancy Watts, Sonia Torres, Ruben Torres, Teresita Jarvis, Lydia Scott, Frankie Turbe, Ralph Turbe and Delores Magras; sons-in-law, Samuel Watts Sr. and Daril Scott; daughters-in-law, Sandra Wilkerson Torres, Lydia Rodriguez Bonano; grandchildren, Robelto Torres, Rose Torres, Samuel Watts Jr., Lisa Torres-Christon, Kimba Johnson, Tina Walter, Natasha Torres, Michael Torres, Tamika Scott, Takara Scott, Daria Scott, Lydmarie Torres, Francheska Torres, Riaza Torres, Charlesworth Jarvis Jr., Kevron Jarvis, Kyle Turbe, Jessica Magras; 46 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Margret Brin, Angelina Magras, Beatrice Selkridge, Noreen Bryan, Louise Questel, Maria Petersen; nephews, Hypolite Bryan, Leo Bryan; and special friends, Larry Danet, Juan and Emily Montes, Edwin “Pinky” Olive.
The first viewing will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The church service will be Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Anne’s Chapel in Frenchtown with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Service to follow immediately. The interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.