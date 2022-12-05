Family and friends are advised of the passing of Annmarie Todman “aka” Destiny on Nov. 18, 2022 at the age of 62. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carima Todman and her brother Halliston Este.
Annmarie is survived by her son Ekeimo Todman, her mother Ethelyn Este-Brown, her Stepfather Charles Brown, her aunt Deborah Este, her uncle Duke Este, her siblings Lurrie Este, Henville Abraham, Llewellyn Ryan, Lisa Brown and Kimoy Brown and many relative and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing and funeral service on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church. The viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Western Cemetery #3
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix
