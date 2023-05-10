It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anselmo A. Peters, affectionately known as Uncle Selmo, Pete, or “De Lip”.
Anselmo Peters passed away peacefully at the Roy L. Schneider Hospital on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anastasia Furey-Peters and Ezekiel Peters; sisters, Sylvanita Harrigan, Beryl Peters-Wade and Ann Eleanora Richards; brothers, Vincent, Jose, Amos and Samuel Peters; close friends and colleagues, Burt Petersen, Liston Phillips, Tum, and Eric “Bap” Benjamin; and a special friend, Iola Brown.
His life will be remembered and celebrated by his sister, Harriet Leonard; brothers, Orlando and Austin Peters; sisters-in-law, Hulda and Marion Peters, Agina Mumin-Peters and Karen Woods; close friend and colleagues, Juanito Benjamin, Albert “Munchin” Lewis, Lincoln “Yellow Man” Harrigan, Henry Richardson and the rest of the graveyard family; nieces, Beranice Wade who has been his caregiver for the last four years with the help of her daughter, K’yanla Westerman and cousin Joyce Maxwell, who is also one of his many nieces, including Audrey Peters, Maria Douglas, Hillis Peters-Thomas, Julianna Sudler, Milicent and Michelle Peters, Elesta Morton, Kathleen Fleming, Florence Hodge, Tricia Jefferson, Helen, Diana, and Marie Peters, Anita Harrigan, Joan Richards, Sonia Hazel, Sylvia Hodge, Abigail and Sandra Harrigan, Naeemah Pembertom, Monalisa and Carol Peters, Shaurette Smith, Beverly Wade, Brenda Lee Scott, Cecelia Benjamin, Jacqueline Blyden, and Tamia Christopher; nephews, Aubrey, Leroy, Justin, Amos Jr, Vincent and Renaldo Peters, Andrew Harrigan, Herman Jr. James, Joseph and David Richards, Renardis Smith and Claudius “Bucky” Harrigan Jr., Hilil Nickerson, Wadeh “Al” K Waba, Aaron and Albion Wade, Terrance “Ajah” Blyden, Samuel Jr., Orlando Jr., Kishean, Wayne, and Jamal Peters.
Anselmo Peters is also loved and celebrated by countless great-nieces and great-nephews all over the world and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services for Anselmo A. Peters will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Blyden Memorial Chapel. Viewing and tributes will be held from 8 to 10 a.m., with service to immediately follow. Interment will be in Western Cemetery # 3.
To celebrate his life, the family asks that individuals wear shades of yellow or other festive colors.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
