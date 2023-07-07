We regret to announce the passing of Anthony Hugh Saunders Sr., who passed away at Miami Hospital on May 16, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Matthews-Saunders; son, Joshua “Peto” Saunders; daughters, Kimberley, Natasha, and Nicole Saunders and Melisa Leerdam-Hughes; brothers, Othniel Saunders Jr., Gerald Duncan; sisters, Viola P. Saunders Edwards, Winifred N. Sackey, Norah V. Saunders- Sarjeant, and Edna Duncan-Hoxter; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Sackey, Najeeb Hoxter; sister-in-law, Erlyn Saunders; aunts, Jessica “Tantie” Corum, Grace “Elsie” Griffin, Evlyn and Olive Stapleton; uncles, Arthur and Alfred Stapleton; nieces, Patricia Smith, June Raymo, Avonelle Edwards, Tamara Saunders-Smith, Tonya Saunders-Lawrence, Olivia Saunders-Blakeley, Tenesha Duncan; nephews, Everette Parker Jr., Franklin P. Edwards Jr., Kadimah Duncan; great nieces, (9) Laniqua Scatliffe, Shauntae Smith, Danielle Parker, Gianna and Maleah Edwards, Chaiyenne Smith, Leah and Myah Saunders-Blakeley; great nephews, (5) Everette Parker III, James and Jayshon Studivant, Jerrell Bigelow, Kameron J. Duncan; grandchildren, (21) Karlito, Kimmeiqua, Kaerold Mahoney, Kashime Saunders, Asheem Hendricks, Anthony H. “Sosos” Saunders III, Amarie, Anavie, Alanie, and Alori Fleming, Zhanoa, Joshua Jr., and J'Niyah Saunders, Shirika Donovan-Paul, Sherissa, Shiriah, Shelissa, Raul Jr., and Shiryah Corneiro, Lewis E. Clemensia II, and Seanneth-The Great U. Hughes; great grandchildren, (16) Alise S. Mahoney, Kimoy, Serenity, and Trinity Mathurin, Jordan and Kerihanna Mahoney, Adin Kishi “Poso” Saunders, Amiyah S. L. Webster, E’vana R. Fleming, Aahana L. Fleming, Azye D. O. Olla, Sharmol Jr. and Shamarie Paul, and Sadeya White; special cousins, Leslie Mike, Dean Saunders; special friends, Cecil Forbes, Dalton Phillips. Other relatives and friends TOO numerous to mention.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle, in Tutu, across from the Tutu Fire Station.
Another Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 1 p.m. at the Frenchtown Community Center.
There will not be a viewing.
