Anthony Nathaniel Hatchett
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Anthony Nathaniel Hatchett, better known as “King Dred,” who died Aug. 1, 2020, at age 60 in Florida.
Anthony Hatchett was survived by his son, Anthony N. Hatchett Jr.; daughters, Toni N. Hatchett-Garner, NaTashia E. Hatchett-Aboite, Annakiya L. Hatchett; brother, Leayle Edgar Hatchett; sister, Joyce Yvonne Hatchett; uncles, Anthony Hatchett, Edgar D. Jr., Hal, Clarence, Marlon and John Mitchell; aunts, Clare Hatchett, Doris Herouard and Gwendolyn Schlesinger; grandson, Jayden Armstrong; niece, Megan-Jean E. Eusebe; cousins, Keith and Karen Almestica, Mia Mitchell Dalcour, Edgar Mitchell III, Netta and Ken Allen Mitchell Jr., Kenya Mitchell-Walcott, Kelvin, Carolyn and Coreen Parson, Jacqueline, Jewel, Julien (Foreman) and JerriLyn Sprauve, Midora and Angela Trant; Barbara Tinnock, Nicole, Mark, Dennis and Nina Herouard, Dwayne, Chad and Nadja Hatchett and offsprings of cousins.
He was also survived by children, Idalin Parris-Watkins (Anthony Jr., NaTashia, Toni); mother, Elizabeth Hatchett (Annakiya); stepdaughters, Shannel K. Proctor and Elita T. Williams (Mother-Idalin Parris-Watkins); sons-in-law, Antwan Garner, Irvin Aboite; prayer warrior, Cherri N. Carty; extended family and friends, descendants of Rozina and Jacob Christian, Gladys Callwood and Earl Hatchett, Maureen Patricia Rabsatt Cullar, Hollis “Slim” Vigier, Mechele Lett, Arturo Watlington Jr. and family, Louis Souffront and family, Delvin Duggins, Errol Dinzey, Beatrice Fleming, Grace Hendrickson, K. “Billy” Connor, regulars of Junior, Challis, Boogie (formerly), Bridge Bar, T’s Restaurant and Bar.
The first viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. A second viewing will be held at Hurley on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service following at 10 a.m. Interment at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings and social distancing must be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurley-davisfuneralhome.com.
