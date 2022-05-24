Mr. Antonio Ohanio Vanterpool Jr,, who was born Nov. 15, 1959, died Jan. 30, 2022.
The celebration of life is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Western Cemetery No. 1, on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Johnson-Vanterpool; daugther, Toriel Vanterpool; mother, Noel Hoyte; stepmother, Ione Vanterpool; sisters, Lois and Lashaun; brother, Delroy; stepsisters, Beona, Bernice (Snookie) and Phyllis; stepbrother, Herbert (Herbbie); aunts, Judith Greene-Smith and Stephanie Vanterpool; uncles, Leo Vantertpool, Earl Vanterpool and Clyde Vanterpool; special friend, Everton Gibson; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
