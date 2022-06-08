The family of Antonio Thomas, better known as “Johnny Green,” announces his passing on Wednesday May 11, 2022, at the age of 88. Antonio was born in Savan, St. Thomas, on March 16, 1934.
Antonio was preceded in death by his parents, George “Jacob” Thomas, Clemencia Titus-Thomas; sisters, Iona Thomas and Adelita Thomas-Rogers; brothers, Donald, Halvar and Owen Thomas; and his favorite aunt, Florence Augusta Thomas-Fredericks (Aunt Florence).
He is survived by his loving companion, Ulrica M. Vialet; his daughters, Delsa, Lorna Ann, Rosa Thomas and Arecia Thomas-Pedrazzini; adopted daughter, Maureen Blyden; sons, Verne Scatliffe, Glen, Wayne, Lyndon and Anthony D. Thomas; grandchildren, Malcolm, Charlotte and April Scatliffe, Makelti, Lahnisha, Ishmael, Chinaka, Jah-Koi; adopted grandchild, Jeanay George-Gumbs; great-grandaughter, Sanai Johnson; daughters-in-law, Marcia Thomas and Janice M. Farrell-Thomas; son-in-law, Michael Pedrazzini; brother, Edwin Thomas “Kallaloo Man”; aunt, Lucia Penn; special friend, Erma Thomas; Thomas, Skelton, Stout families; and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Friday, June 10. Antonio will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 11. His home going service, the final viewing, will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Assembly of God Church at 133 Crown Mountain, St. Thomas. The service starts at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Western Cemetery No. 3.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.