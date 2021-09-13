Relatives and friends are advise of the passing of Appolla Delores Hughes, also known as “Paula,” on Aug. 20, 2021, at Roy Lester Schneider Hospital.
Appolla Delores Hughes is survived by her brothers, Trevor Hughes, Keithley Hughes, Douglas Hughes and Desmond Hughes; sisters, Estelle Hughes and Lillian Hughes; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.