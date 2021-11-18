Arnaldo S. Kennings
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Arnaldo S. Kennings, better known as Naldo or Kong, on Nov. 8, 2021, at the age of 66 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Arnaldo S. Kennings is survived by his sisters, Brenda Kennings, Veronica Williams, and Henrietta Hall, aka “Marge”; brothers, Bernard Kennings Sr. and Jefferey Kennings Sr.; aunts, Rehenia Sille and Henriqueta Steele; uncles, Edgar Steel Jr. and Andrease Steele; sister-in-law, Carolyn Kennings; nieces, Clemencia Kennings and Cathi Kennings; nephews, Kwame Ottley, Omar Ottley, Rhudel Sebastien, Bernard Kennings Jr., Tyrone Kennings, Jeffrey Kennings Jr., Jacqueal Kennings, Brashawn Kennings, Dominique Kennings, Blake Kennings, and Philip Simon; great-nieces, Sativa Kennings, Trinity Kennings, Isis Kennings, Alimazi Kennings, Taniya Kennings, K’Daja Ottley, Key’Myia Ottley, Key’Lyjah Ottley; great- nephews, Kyode Ottley, MehKai Ottley, Tymari Kennings, Braylon Kennings, Zyon Kennings, Zyah Thomas.
Also, other family and friends, including members of the Steele family, Abraham-Barry family, Charleswell family, Ottley family and other relatives too numerous to mention; and special cousin, Raymond Francis.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service today at Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Harold Mohammed
The Mohammed family wishes to announce the passing of Harold Mohammed, who received his wings on Nov. 9, 2021, in St. Thomas, USVI, at the age of 83.
Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Azena Mohammed; and sons, Hassib Mohammed (Susan), Munaf Mohammed, and Asif Mohammed.
He is survived by his second wife, Sandra Mohammed; daughters, Narima Mohammed-Forney (Gregory), Shariba Mohammed-Henry (Junior), and Narissa Nesha Mohammed; granddaughters, Farrah Forney and Vanessa Mohammed; and grandsons, Jamaal Forney, Rajesh (Jamarrah) Henry, Rashaad Henry, Ishmael Henry, Shaheed Freeman, Rahiem Gregoire, and Sabian Mohammed; and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, Nov. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will take place Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Virgin Islands Christian Ministries at 9 a.m. with service to at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Diana E. Lebron
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of Diana E. Lebron, 62, of St. Thomas, who passed away on Oct. 30, 2021, after a valiant battle with colon cancer.
Diana was born on March 18, 1959, to Arturo Lebron and Awilda I. Cruz in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. After graduating from high school in Isabela, Puerto Rico, she went on to attend college in San Juan, PR.
She had visited St. Thomas while working for Prinair and quickly fell in love with the USVI. She made the official move to St. Thomas in April 1983 with very few items and was offered a job as a secretary for Channel 10.
After her first year on island, she transitioned to Main Street, where she worked for Barrett for 11 years. This was where she found her love and passion for the perfume and cosmetic industry. All those who worked with her would agree that she was a hard worker who liked to have fun by coming up with creative ideas and themes for the stores to attract customers.
While working on Main Street, she met her former husband Theos Angelus, and they wed in 1988 and had one child, Theana Angelus, in 1990.
She established herself on island and within the cosmetic-perfume industry, to where West Indies Corp. (WIC) called her in 1995 to lead the distribution of the Perfume Division. She grew the division by attaining luxury brands and expanding their customer base to include down-island stores for 24 years.
Working at WIC was her most proud and successful chapter of her career. She was offered the opportunity to travel internationally, where she met many colleagues who became close friends. She was a dedicated employee throughout her entire career.
Diana was predeceased by her parents, Arturo Lebron and Awilda I. Cruz, as well as other extended family.
She is survived by her daughter, Theana Angelus Smith; son-in-law, Robert A. Smith; her sister, Wilma Lebron; niece, Vanessa Sanchez; nephew, Eric Sanchez; and other Lebron and Cruz family members and very dear friends.
Diana Lebron was a beautiful woman who loved her daughter, her friends and family that included her pets, music of all kinds, and her work. She will be greatly missed by many of us, especially her daughter Theana.
Family and friends are invited to attend Diana’s memorial service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.
