Arnaldo S. Kennings
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Arnaldo S. Kennings, better known as Naldo or Kong, on Nov. 8, 2021, at the age of 66 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Arnaldo S. Kennings is survived by his sisters, Brenda Kennings, Veronica Williams, and Henrietta Hall, aka “Marge”; brothers, Bernard Kennings Sr. and Jefferey Kennings Sr.; aunts, Rehenia Sille and Henriqueta Steele; uncles, Edgar Steel Jr. and Andrease Steele; sister-in-law, Carolyn Kennings; nieces, Clemencia Kennings and Cathi Kennings; nephews, Kwame Ottley, Omar Ottley, Rhudel Sebastien, Bernard Kennings Jr., Tyrone Kennings, Jeffrey Kennings Jr., Jacqueal Kennings, Brashawn Kennings, Dominique Kennings, Blake Kennings, and Philip Simon; great-nieces, Sativa Kennings, Trinity Kennings, Isis Kennings, Alimazi Kennings, Taniya Kennings, K’Daja Ottley, Key’Myia Ottley, Key’Lyjah Ottley; great- nephews, Kyode Ottley, MehKai Ottley, Tymari Kennings, Braylon Kennings, Zyon Kennings, Zyah Thomas.
Also, other family and friends, including members of the Steele family, Abraham-Barry family, Charleswell family, Ottley family and other relatives too numerous to mention; and special cousin, Raymond Francis.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Thursday, Nov. 18, at Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
