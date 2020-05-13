Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Arold Petersen, aka "Hogg Head," on April 10, 2020, at the age of 74.
He is the last of the brothers of the Petersen clan. He was preceded in death by his parents, George O. Petersen and Agatha Gordon Petersen; brothers, George Petersen Jr., Albion Petersen Sr., Autney Petersen Sr. and Evans Prince; and sisters, Ethel King and Janet Prince-Soto.
Arold Petersen is survived by his children, Arold Petersen Jr., ShariAnn Petersen, Michael Petersen and Melvin Lewis; grandchildren, Josiah Petersen, Shaniah Petersen, Dominique Petersen and Niasha Daily, Makani Lewis, Shenique Lewis, Brandy Lewis and Shenee’ Lewis; sisters, Giselle Petersen, Winifred P. Lewis, Antoinette P. Hendrickson and Joyce P. Hodge; brothers, Henry and Gerrard Petersen; nieces, Janet P. Freeman, Juliet P. Warner, Denise L. Petersen, Carol Petersen, Shirley Petersen, Antonet P. Spencer, Lisa Petersen, Janice Petersen, Audra Petersen, Avernal Petersen, Dawn and Denise Petersen, Doris King, Olympia V. Mitchell, Valencia T. Randall, Patricia Prince, Vivian Prince and Laverne Prince-Francis; nephews, George Petersen Jr., Allen G. Petersen, Alvin Petersen, Dale Petersen, Clyde Petersen, Austin Petersen, Alston Petersen, Allan Petersen, Authur Petersen, Alfred Petersen, David Petersen, Albert Petersen, Albert F. Rabsatt, Walter King, Arthur King, Neal Prince; sisters-in-law, Helen Petersen, Mabel Petersen and Larissa Prince; and a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention, but no less loved.
A special recognition goes to the Class of 1964 for their continuous support and love throughout the years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
