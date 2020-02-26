Arona C. Donovan
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Arona C. Donovan, better known as “Rona” of St. Thomas and Carrot Bay, Tortola, who died on Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 79 on St. Thomas.
Ms. Donovan worked for 19 years at the Bureau of Internal Revenue before retiring in 2006. She had previously worked for R.C. Spenceley for many years.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Donovan, Carlita Donovan and Scott Donovan; brother, Kennard Donovan; sisters, Ruth Donovan, Norma Penn, Thelma Donovan and Pearl Donovan; daughter-in-law, Yodit Negash-Donovan; brothers-in-law, Elvitt Donovan, Dennis Donovan Sr. and Irad Penn; nieces, Marcia Ward, Marjorie Lettsome, Jasmine Dawson-Cooper, Janice Dawson, Rena Dawson, Germaine Penn-Smith, Nevelyn Penn-Jackson, Sherma Donovan-Beckford, Shonda Donovan and Desiray Donovan; nephews, Erol Dawson, Darren Penn, Devery Donovan and Daryl Bonelli; godchildren, Ulalie Smith, Malakai and Malik Brewley and Hakeim K. Francis; special friends and relatives, Adena Braithwaite, Lyra Parsons, Cyril Donovan, Unis Donovan, Bernice Berne, Beryl Spencer, Anjelica Smith, Donald Industrious, Mavis Malone, Ken Spenceley, Jean Molyneaux, Claudette Heyliger and Carol Nathaniel-Frett.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on St. Thomas from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Celestial Chapel-Hurley Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 1, at Carrot Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church in Carrot Bay, Tortola. The will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Interment in Donovan Dawson Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas. St. John and St. Croix.
