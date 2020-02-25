Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Arona C. Donovan better known as “Rona” of St. Thomas, VI and Carrot Bay, Tortola who died on February 16, 2020 at the age of 79 in St. Thomas. Ms. Donovan worked for 19 years at the Bureau of Internal Revenue before retiring in 2006. She had previously worked for R.C. Spenceley for many years.

Arona C. Donovan better known as “Rona” is survived by

CHILDREN

Lisa Donovan

Carlita Donovan

Scott Donovan

BROTHER

Kennard Donovan

SISTERS

Ruth Donovan

Norma Penn

Thelma Donovan

Pearl Donovan

DAUGHTER-IN-LAW

Yodit Negash-Donovan

BROTHERS-IN-LAW

Elvitt Donovan

Dennis Donovan Sr.

Irad Penn

NIECES

Marcia Ward

Marjorie Lettsome

Jasmine Dawson-Cooper

Janice Dawson

Rena Dawson

Germaine Penn-Smith

Nevelyn Penn-Jackson

Sherma Donovan-Beckford

Shonda Donovan

Desiray Donovan

NEPHEWS

Erol Dawson

Darren Penn

Devery Donovan

Daryl Bonelli

GODCHILDREN

Ulalie Smith

Malakai and Malik Brewley

Hakeim K. Francis

SPECIAL FRIENDS & RELATIVES

Adena Braithwaite

Lyra Parsons

Cyril Donovan

Unis Donovan

Bernice Berne

Beryl Spencer

Anjelica Smith

Donald Industrious

Mavis Malone

Ken Spenceley

Jean Molyneaux

Claudette Heyliger

Carol Nathaniel-Frett

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on St. Thomas on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from: 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Celestial Chapel - Hurley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will take place at the Carrot Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Carrot Bay, Tortola, BVI on Sunday, March 1, 2020. The viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The service will follow, immediately, at 10 a.m.

Interment: Donovan Dawson Cemetery

Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas. St. John and St. Croix.

