Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Arona C. Donovan better known as “Rona” of St. Thomas, VI and Carrot Bay, Tortola who died on February 16, 2020 at the age of 79 in St. Thomas. Ms. Donovan worked for 19 years at the Bureau of Internal Revenue before retiring in 2006. She had previously worked for R.C. Spenceley for many years.
Arona C. Donovan better known as “Rona” is survived by
CHILDREN
Lisa Donovan
Carlita Donovan
Scott Donovan
BROTHER
Kennard Donovan
SISTERS
Ruth Donovan
Norma Penn
Thelma Donovan
Pearl Donovan
DAUGHTER-IN-LAW
Yodit Negash-Donovan
BROTHERS-IN-LAW
Elvitt Donovan
Dennis Donovan Sr.
Irad Penn
NIECES
Marcia Ward
Marjorie Lettsome
Jasmine Dawson-Cooper
Janice Dawson
Rena Dawson
Germaine Penn-Smith
Nevelyn Penn-Jackson
Sherma Donovan-Beckford
Shonda Donovan
Desiray Donovan
NEPHEWS
Erol Dawson
Darren Penn
Devery Donovan
Daryl Bonelli
GODCHILDREN
Ulalie Smith
Malakai and Malik Brewley
Hakeim K. Francis
SPECIAL FRIENDS & RELATIVES
Adena Braithwaite
Lyra Parsons
Cyril Donovan
Unis Donovan
Bernice Berne
Beryl Spencer
Anjelica Smith
Donald Industrious
Mavis Malone
Ken Spenceley
Jean Molyneaux
Claudette Heyliger
Carol Nathaniel-Frett
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on St. Thomas on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from: 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Celestial Chapel - Hurley Funeral Home.
The funeral service will take place at the Carrot Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Carrot Bay, Tortola, BVI on Sunday, March 1, 2020. The viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The service will follow, immediately, at 10 a.m.
Interment: Donovan Dawson Cemetery
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas. St. John and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.