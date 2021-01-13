The family of Arrestele Richardson regrets to announce his passing Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the age of 89.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Wesley Methodist Church, Anna's Retreat, St. Thomas. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was survived by his wife, Louceta Hodge-Richardson; stepmother, Sarah Richardson; daughters, Eria Raymond and Joyce Stallworth; adopted daughter, Pauline Hodge; sons, Claude Richardson, Alston A. Richardson and Rae Dawson; brothers, Egberth Richardson, Allen Richardson, Recaldo “Carly” Lettsome and Whitmore Lettsome; sisters, Leontine Lettsome and Delita Blyden; sons-in-law, Aubrey Raymond Sr. and Ricardo Stallworth; daughters-in-law, Sharon Richardson, Ellen Richardson and Brenda Dawson; sisters-in-law, Eltera Lettsome, Lorna Lettsome, Lucia Lettsome, Valerie Lettsome, Carol Lettsome, Judith Rogers, Elaine Welch, Leontheal Hodge, Sharon Richardson and Hyacinth Chalwell; brother-in-law, Allington Hodge; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was also survived by other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
