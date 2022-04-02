We regret to announce the passing of Arthur Alfredo “Gunn” Raymo Jr., who died March 17, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Raymo Sr. and Inez Thomas-Raymo; siblings, Ianthe (Pinky), Roy, Antonio, Winston, Alvin, Renaldo, Leona, and Vivian Raymo.
He is survived by his children, Arthur “Brigo” Raymo III, Renaldo Raymo, Kajanga George, Allen “Kawasi” Raymo, Jenelle Raymo, Anushica Raymo; grandchildren, Kalique Raymo, Shantell Powell, Shylo Raymo, Shaquille Raymo, Kalayjah Raymo, Aaliyah Raymo, J’Lorn Henley, Lornnika J’Leah Henley, Kahlil Coleman, Kaius Dickson; sister, Angie Raymo-Arnold; brother-in-law, David Arnold; nieces, Devin Arnold, Wilma Raymo-Mathias, Tenisha Fearon, June Raymo, Joyie Raymo, Marilyn Raymo; nephews, Gregory George, Elroy Raymo, Kevin Steadman, Todd Jarvis, Alvin Smith; special friends: Everett "Billy" Ennis, Justin Francis, Winston "Bat" Saddler, Ruben "Bullet" George, Warren Hendrickson, Charles “Charlie Boo” Todman; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held Saturday, April 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Nisky Moravian Church, with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
