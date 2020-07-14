A memorial service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, for Arthur Anthony Richards.
The funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at James Funeral Home. Interment is at Frederiksted Cemetery.
Richards was the first born of Arthur and Myrna Richards, both deceased. And he was the husband to Karen Smith Richards, who is also deceased.
He was also preceded in death by a special friend, Oliver Christian.
Anthony is survived by his brother, Duane L. Richards; sister, Pamela C. Richards; his adopted son, Calhern George Jr.; mother-In-law, Jane Johannes; sisters-in-law, Gillian Richards, Leona Smith and Juanita Johannes, Janet Smith Burton, Edith Smith Fleming, Elizabeth and Enez Smith; brothers-in-law, Darwin L. Newton Sr., Alvin L. Newton, Angel Joseph, Winston Smith Sr., Avelino O. Samuel (former); aunts, Jeanette M. Iles, Gwendolyn C. Blake, Leatrice Todmann, Bernice, Aurelia and Hannah Richards, Claudette Derrick, Claire I. Marshall, Delita Todmann Utley, Delores Clendinen, Lorraine Nanton and Myrl P. Hendricks; uncles, Donald Richards, Claude R. Richards, Cletis Clendinen, Olaf Hendricks and Winston Todmann; nephews, Duane L. Richards II and Quentin A. Richards; cousins, Tyree Y. Knight, Debra T. Tutein, Evelyn and Ricky Brathwaite, Gregory, Wesley, Claude, Robert, Daryl, Donna, Laurence, Lyn, Claudia, Steven, Linda, Emmanuel and Daniel Richards, Winona C., Warren C., Wentworth C. and Willis C., Michael, Cassandra and Dexter Todmann, Myrilin Y. Daniel, Thomas R. Blake Jr., Sylvia N. and Ronald E. Blake, Alonso Marshall, Aaron A. Derrick, Cletis Clendinen, John and Milton Utley, Rabiah Hendricks and Leroy Grant; godchildren, Kissa M. Tutein, Chisa Christian Butler, Jere Christian, Darian L. Newton, Ms. Smith and Gwendolyn Roebuck; special friends, the Hon. Usie R. Richards, Everett Smith, Carol A. Frett, Leona B. Wheatley, Claudette Lewis and Susan Penn, the 1974 Class of Charlotte Amalie High School.
The memorial service can be live streamed at the Turnbull’s Funeral Home facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.