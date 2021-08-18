Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Arthur Beazer, who passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 59 in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, Knolly Beazer.
He is survived by his mother, Lucille Beazer; siblings, Pauline B. James (U.S.) and Dominic Beazer (Conn.); aunts, Marie Beazer Hansen, Doreen Beazer Peters, Hyacinth Stephens; uncle, Eustace Herbert (U.K.); adopted godmother, Ariel Farrington; cousins, Velma Beazer (N.Y.), Dorcus Beazer (N.Y.), Lynette (Canada), Maretta Clayton (Tampa), Brenda Samuel (Tampa), Sonia Lewis (Tampa), Stuart Stephens (Tampa), Brenda Herbert (St. Kitts), Elvis (St. Kitts), Isiah Beazer (V.I.), Carrilyn Wattley (N.C), Shery (N.C), Lillia King, Maureen (St. Croix), Michelle (USA), Michael Hansen (St. Croix), Terie Hansen (N.Y.), Reginald Peters (N.Y.), Regis James (N.Y.), Viola Wattley (St. Thomas), Micah James (Iowa), Ingrid Beazer, Daniela James; many in Barbuda; friends, Sara Connell, Mark Wenner, Irene Decon Acosta, Mr. Benny Gibb and family, Ruth Smith, Daun Liburd, and Ss. Peter and Paul Church family, St. Thomas, V.I.
The funeral service will be held in Florida on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
The arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.