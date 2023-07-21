Arthur D. Pickering
It is with great sadness the family of Arthur D. Pickering announces his passing on June 26, 2023, at the age of 89.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alden Pickering; and brothers, Aubrey, Donald and Carlton Pickering.
He is survived by his sons, Verne, Jeffrey “Macka”, John and Jerome “Bantan” Pickering; daughters, Jacqueline, Laverne and Juliene Pickering; brother, Roy Pickering; sisters, Daisy, Enid and Elia Pickering; grandchildren, Ju’Lisa and Ashton Swift III, Jelani, Janeil, Jakim, Je’Nicia, Je’Raya, Jahmila, Jada, Jonathan, and J’Verne Pickering, Jabari Ghent, Kirby Richards, Raushana Donovan, Eric Simmons; great-grandchildren, Je’Shai, Jelani Pickering Jr., Jahsiah Rhymer, Makayla, Jamarie, Skylar, Christian, William, Colin, Corey Donovan, Josiah and Ajani Ghent, Camairey, Chasity and Pryda Simmons.
He is also survived by his daughters-in-law, Sandrine Cooper-Pickering, Roslyn and Cheryl Pickering; nieces and nephews, Mauvene Chinnery, Ron, Randy, KayAnn and Memree Davis, Heidi Woodley, Sandra and Dion Jennings, Don Pickering, Hermin Waheed Dewindt, Rosetta, Ken and Kendrick Smith, Ruth Benjamin, Arbrey, Myrtle, Brenda, Berecia Ottley, Linell Blancher, Lori, Loretta, Shirley, Aubrey Pickering Jr., Genevieve, Jeffrery, Cherrie, Barbara, Roberto, Maricel and Roy Pickering Jr., Aubrey Winston, Brenda, Ottley Pickering, Myrtle George, Shirley Todman, Barbara St. Rose, Berecia Brannigan and Lorna Donovan.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Henry, Norbert and Alwon Smith, Annette Smith, Lydia Smith-Ells, Alicia Smith-Temlong, Alena Ann Smith-Rouse and Beverly Smith, Magarita, Phillis and Juberlee Pickering; and the descendants of Capt. Ernest Pickering, Figena Pickering, Amos and Leroy Hodge, Maud Hodge-Maduro and Mariel Hodge.
He is also survived by his special friends, Marvin Turnbull, Milton “Bull” Frett and the guys at the Bridge Bar, Frenchtown, the members of the V.I. Taxi Association, Kirsten J. Petty, caretakers, Helen Venzen, Eunice Lee, Lorraine Simon, Eula Walker and nurses of Continuum Care and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A second viewing will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with services to begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 3.
The family wishes to express gratitude to all for their outpouring of love and condolences during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.