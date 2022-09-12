The family of Arthur Pomerantz is saddened to announce his passing on Aug. 21, 2022, following an 11-week stay in the ICU, both in St. Thomas and Philadelphia, resulting from injuries sustained in an accident in early June.
Arthur was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 6, 1945, attended Temple University, where he received his bachelor’s, master’s in history and juris doctor degrees. Wanting to prove that he could excel at another school, he followed these achievements with a master’s in law in taxation from New York University.
At the age of 20, he ran in the primary for state representative in Pennsylvania in his district, narrowly losing to the incumbent.
While working for the regional counsel at the IRS in Philadelphia, he saw a posting at NYU to become the tax attorney for the government of the Virgin Islands and arrived in November 1977. It was to be two-three year on-loan assignment from the IRS, but part-way through his tenure, he was recruited by Jim Armour and John Zebedee, Esq., developer and attorney, respectively, for the to-be-built Mahogany Run Golf Course to lend his expertise on their project. He remained on St. Thomas for almost 45 years, greatly sought-after in his private practice, where he specialized in real estate and commercial transactions.
He was involved in the formation of or served as attorney for several condominium associations including Gallows Point on St. John, Contant View, Contant Hills, Sapphire House and Estate Fish Bay Owners Association.
He has been referred to by friends, colleagues and clients as unique, one-of-a-kind, unforgettable, larger than life, irreplaceable, a mentor to many young lawyers and law clerks, a trusted adviser with sound wisdom, an attorney who has gone the extra mile for his clients, and a generous person, who has helped so many through the years. He often said that “business is my hobby,” and even joked that he wanted to be buried with his cell phone.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara; a daughter, Lauren Schulz (Craig); grandchildren Maya and Miles; sister Sandra Rosen; and brother Paul Pomerantz. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Pomerantz.
Contributions in his memory may be made to one of two funds that Arthur had set up during his lifetime: Temple University, Beasley School of Law, 1719 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, (for Arthur Pomerantz Endowed Scholarship) or Congregation Beth Or, 239 Welsh Road, Maple Glen, Pa. 19002, (M & M Family and Youth Programming Initiative Fund).
The family would like to thank the staff of the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital, including Dr. Frank Odlum and Dr. Jeffrey Chase for their committed and attentive care during Arthur’s stay there.
