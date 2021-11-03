It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deacon Artnell G. Hendrickson, aka Super, who died Oct. 12, 2021, in St. Thomas, USVI.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Eugenie O'Marrow Hendrickson; stepdaughter, Leona Warrell; brothers, Vernon Caines, aka Junie, and Danny Steele; sisters, Maritza Dias, Sonia Tyson, Michelle Herbert, Tameka Williams, Jacynthia Thesier, Yvonne Hendrickson, Jean Nissbett Boddie, Joyce Dean, Glenda Smith; brothers-in-laws, James and Wilbert O'Marrow; sisters-in-law, Leila Etienne, Nathlia Bomcamper, Marjorie Haynes, Eleanor Miller, and SherryAnn George; special friends, Welmon, aka Doggie and wife Loraine Smith, Pinchers Darson, Miss Glenda, Joseph; and the Global Life Church family.
He is also survived by many other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the tributes from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by the 10 a.m. service on Saturday, Nov. 6. at Blyden Memorial Chapel in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull's Funeral Home.
