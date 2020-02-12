Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ashby N. Danet on Jan. 29, 2020, at the age of 81.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Alfred Danet and Elvis Simon; brothers, Walter Mack and Oscar Hunt; sister, Dorothy Hunt Christian; niece, Patricia Francis Griffin; and nephews Eugene Samuel and Devon Mack.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Spencer; sons, Vincent, Matthew and Moses Danet; brother, Glanville T. Penn; sister, Mavis Mack; grandchildren, Duane and Alison Thomas, and Jayra, Kristal, Joshua and Ty Danet; great-grandchildren, Zavi’aye Danet, and Alyssa and Malcolm Alexis George; nieces and nephews, Gloria Samuel Joseph, Patrick Samuel, Maurice, Kenneth, Ronald and Carla Christian, Pauline Pickering Wade, Sharon Mack, Floyd Peterson, Gloria Penn Wheatley, John, David, Steve, Drs. Dexter and Mitchel Penn, Jennifer Mack-Crockett, Alfred, Walter Jr., Rhys and Charmaine Mack, Veron Smith, Michael, Samuel, and Yvette, Wayne and Sylvester Hunt; special cousins, Pricilla “Tiny” Piper, and Eunipha Douglas; sister-in-law, Edith A. Penn; daughter-in-law, Valencia Danet; caregivers, Joyce McDowell, Katherine Holder, and Gericare Senior Resident Home; special friends, Marie Horsford, Yvonne Whyte, Sue Williams, Dixie Lee Hedrington, Lionel Connor, Leo Spencer and Gloria Carmona; Grace Baptist Church and Bovoni Baptist Church congregations; and the Brewers Beach Morning Swimmers.
Ashby also is survived by many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention on St. Thomas, Tortola and Antigua.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Monday, Feb. 17, at Bovoni Baptist Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m., with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
She will be cremated.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
