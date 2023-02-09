The family is sad to announce the passing of Ashley Henry Jr., who died on Jan. 15, 2023 at the Schneider Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his step father, Roy Roberts Sr.; sisters, Desiree Henry and Aisha Roberts; brother, Roy Roberts Jr.; and uncle Frederick George was with him until the end. He was employed by the Virgin Island Waste Management Authority for the past 17 years. He was a dedicated employee and loved loved loved what he did for a living which was to drive the garbage truck. He will be missed dearly.
The viewing will be held at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, Turnbull Funeral Home with the service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment cremation. Funeral service arrangements were made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.