It is with great sadness that our family wishes to announce the passing of Ashton A. M. Swift Jr. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the age of 59.
He is survived by his mother, Aileen Patricia Joseph Swift; father, Ashton Alexander Montgomery Swift, Sr.; stepmother, Joan Swift; son, Ashton Alexander Montgomery Swift, III (Junie); daughter,
Ju’Lisa Amiah Swift (JuJu) ; daughter-in-law, Kouze Kei Swift; grandsons, Ashton Alexander Montgomery Swift IV, Rhys Swift; brother, Dale Swift, Sr.; stepbrothers, Michael Richards, Louis “Louie” Richards, Sr.; sisters, Alexis Swift, Alana (Swift) Thomas, Linda Nelson, Patricia Ponder; brothers-in-law,
Kamal Thomas, Oscar Ponder; sister-in-law, Nilsa Swift; uncles, Halbert Joseph Sr., Lennard Joseph, Wilbert Joseph, Steve Joseph, Sr., Dana Joseph, Sr.; aunts, Gail Andrews, Yvonne McCauley, Shirley Davis, Deborah Joseph, Claudia Joseph-Todman, Lavida Joseph, Kathleen Gotha, Ruth Mannix, Marion Stanley, Mable-Ann Swift; nephews,
Rochester Lewis II, Daren Lewis, Randall Nelson Jr., Thomas Nelson, Robert Nelson, Salim Swift,
Dale Swift Jr. (Deuce), Isac Swift; nieces, Sharntivia Gulley-Crosby, Aisha Tart, Erica Richards, Tara Slocum, Monet Nelson, Deisia Smith, Alex Swift; great-nephews, Aiden Lewis, Trey Slocum, Randall Nelson II; great-nieces, Amaya Lewis, Kemayah Lewis, Mia Lewis, Symone Nelson, Rayna Nelson; godmother, Orpah Barbel; special friends, Juliene Pickering, Jerome Kendall; godchildren, Moziah Miller, Jelani Kendall; and the China Man Clan and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Ashton Swift, Jr. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
