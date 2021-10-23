The Mohammed family wishes to announce the passing of Asif Mohammed, who received his wings on Sept. 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Hassib Mohammed (Susan) and Munaf Mohammed.
Asif is survived by his father, Harold Mohammed; mother, the late Azena Mohammed; sisters, Narima Mohammed-Forney (Gregory), Shariba Mohammed-Henry (Junior), Narissa Nesha Mohammed; nieces, Farrah Forney and Vanessa Mohammed; and nephews, Jamaal P. Forney, Rajesh, Rashaad and Ishmael Henry, Shaheed Freeman, Rahiem Gregoire and Sabian Mohammed.
The celebration of life for Asif Mohammed is being held Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. at the V.I. Christian Ministries Church at the bottom of Donkey Hill.
We ask that friends and family adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.
We also ask that friends respect the privacy of the family as they depart the sanctuary.
