Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Athanase Jones, better known as Atto, who died March 12, 2021, at his residence on St. John at age 82. He was preceded in death by his wife Marcella Jones; his parents, Josephine and George David; and his brothers, Felix, Peter, Fred and Francis Marvin David.
Athanase “Atto” Jones was survived by his sons, Stephen, Columbus CJ, Julius in Florida and Jesse Jones in Atlanta; daughters, Prisca and Helen Jones in St. John, Virgin Islands, who were also his caretakers; and Eucelta Jones-Brown in Florida; grandchildren, including Kadeem, Ari’anna and Sincere Brown, Careem Albert, Isiah “IZ” Sonson, Deneisha, Sheniqua Shin-Shin, and Deshawna Shasha Davis, Jermain, Jazmine, Jesse, Jayla, Jayda, Julius, JUcorie, Quonelel, Iquorious Jones, and Alisha Pinder, Brandon, Tavis Bryant, Jeannot St.fleure Taylor, Lemartwaun Jefferson, Keiyana Wright, Zykere Porter; great-grandchildren, including De’ Mari Davis, also his caretaker, Jahmeir Goggins, Jaylen and Jaikko, Mia Tillman, Alahana Maddison, Iquorious Jones Jr., Kaison Lawson, Ashton Jones, Mikhail; daughters-in-law, Niko, Danelle and Candie Jones, all in Florida; son-in-law, Bergeron Brown in Florida; sister, Vironic Jones; brother-in-law, Jones Calixte in Ravin Clear Soufriere; sisters-in-law, Nichole Duvigneau, Roseine, Martha Lamontage in London, England, Christin Nicholas in Soufriere; nieces and nephews to include Fred David, Felix David, Francis David, aka Marvin, and Olive Joseph; godchildren, to include Vincentia Shasha, Rufina, Masha, Ivy, Berly, Byron, Kevin; adopted daughter, Dorsette Hodge; adopted grandchildren, Kerri, Kevin, Keisha Abraham, Mavin and Monique Bramble; adopted great-grandchildren, Leon Lake Jr., Je’Quan Davis, Keianna Richardson, Jelanie and Jaylen Bramble Ny’Asia King; many other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives too numerous to mention; the Happy Life Crew on St John, the Jones, David, Nicholas, Fassale, Caliste, and Saltibus families, and other families in Soufriere and abroad.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for the late Athanase “Atto” Jones on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, St. John. The viewing will take place at 9:30 a.m., with the service following, immediately at 10:30 a.m.
The family requests that persons attending wear a hint of orange, if possible.
Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery on St. John.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center
of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
The Jones family would like to send a special thank you to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, the Happy Life Crew, his doctors, his many friends and all the people who prayed for us and visited in our time of sorrow. God Bless.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.