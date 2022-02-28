It is with profound sadness that the family of Athniel “Addie” Callistus Ottley, announces his passing on Feb. 10, 2022. He was affectionately known as the “Voice of the Virgin Islands.”
Addie was preceded in death by his father and mother, Aubrey and Iris Ottley; son, Alan Ottley; brothers, Andre Ottley, Bernard Ottley, Flavius Ottley and Ira Ottley; sister, Magalie Ottley; nephew, Flavius “Mao” Ottley II; aunt, Grace Wilson; cousin, Albert Bryan Sr.; son-in-law, Michael Bradford; and adopted mom, Ruth E. Thomas.
Addie is survived by his wife, Mary Emma Ottley; his sons, Andre Ottley and Robert Brown III; his daughters, Alicia Ottley Cobb, Alfreda Bradford, Angela Ottley Lewis and Karen Brown-Scarbriel; his brothers, Paul Ottley and Peter Ottley; his sisters, Alda Ottley, Clarice Ottley Horsford, Janine Ottley, Joyce Ottley Blyden, Lenore Ottley, Margaret Ottley, Sonia Ottley Waters and Velma Ottley; his adopted sisters, Juel T.R. Molloy and Lydia Brown; uncles, Leano Zephir, Mario Zephir and Vandell Zephir; aunts, Estelle Parrott and Magda Bonelli; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a public memorial service at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on Tuesday, March 1, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 2:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, March 2, Addie will lie in state at the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall in St. Thomas, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will also lie in state at Government House, St. Thomas. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed on both dates. Interment will follow immediately after at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.