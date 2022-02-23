The Honorable Athniel C. “Addie” Ottley, Doctor of Humane Letters, was the president and CEO of WSTA 1340-AM, also known as “The Peoples’ Station.” Our Heavenly Father called Addie home to be with him on Feb. 10, 2022.
Addie, as he was affectionately known, was an influential individual who was well-loved by the community. His love of broadcasting came naturally. His warm and approachable demeanor was evidenced in his popular “Addie Ottley Morning Show,” the No. 1 radio program in the Virgin Islands. His program featured music of yesteryear, live phone and in-studio interviews with government officials, community leaders and others. Everyone who knew Addie knew he loved good on-air discussion with the public concerning political and social issues. His solution-oriented attitude resulted in callers calling into the radio station to get his assistance in navigating a variety of island challenges. Addie always knew how to get an answer and always had the most important news of the day. When Addie talked, everyone listened!
Athniel “Addie” Callistus Ottley was born to Iris Scatliffe of Tortola and Aubrey Ottley of St. Thomas, on Nov. 19, 1941. Addie was one of 17 children. He came from humble beginnings, growing up in Savan with his brothers and sisters. His personality took after his mother’s as he was community minded, giving, selfless and always ready to serve. At an early age Addie showed great interest in the communications field. Addie’s love for radio first developed at Tony’s record shop near Market Square. Addie’s devotion to radio continued to grow in the business of his family’s one-bedroom house, where he carved out a small space for himself in the kitchen corner to study his ham radio.
As a teenager the young Addie Ottley spent a great deal of his free time learning the ropes at WVWI Radio Station, which was operating in St. Thomas via a FM link. It was there where veteran radio personality Lee Carle found the young Addie Ottley. Lee Carle saw Addie’s dedication and passion for the radio, and he soon helped Addie become an active participant in the broadcast business. This led Addie getting on air doing his own show called “Addie at Night.”
While learning the ins and outs of the radio business, he had his very first exposure to the world of politics when he covered the Virgin Islands first territorywide elections in 1958. The young Addie was showing great interest in what was going on around him in the world and wanted to be able to make a difference. In his senior year at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, at the age of 17, Addie was elected president of the Class of 1959. This helped the young Ottley to build on his skills of communicating and putting action to work.
Addie also had a passion for tinkering with electronics. He built and operated his own ham radio station. He made history by becoming the first teenager to be granted a ham radio license — “KV4BW” — in the Virgin Islands. At this point, he was a young person who was going to do great things. Addie held the highest FCC amateur radio license, the extra class license and the highest commercial radio telephone operators license along with the First Class General Radiotelephone Certification with Radar Endorsement. He attended the RCA Institute of Technology in New York, majoring in electronics and subsequently attended Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Ind., majoring in electronics and engineering. This is where he met his first wife, Alice Louise Johnson, and their union brought about five children: Alan, Andre, Alicia, Angela and Alfreda.
When Addie returned to St. Thomas in 1965, he worked at WSTA as an assistant manager for three years and then he was promoted to manager. It was at this time, he began his widely respected and much listened to radio program, “The Morning Show.” His love for his community did not stop there, he started producing a weekly television series on Channel 10 for young Virgin Islanders called “Youthquake.” Inspired by the popularity gained from the exposure of radio and television in the Virgin Islands, Addie launched his political career. But his love for the radio was never far behind.
Addie has a long and distinguished record of public service in the Virgin Islands. He was elected to the Legislature in 1970 and 1972. In 1973, he was appointed lieutenant governor in the administration of the late Gov. Melvin H. Evans.
Addie served as public relations representative for the Department of Commerce, functioning as the ambassador of goodwill for the expanding Virgin Islands tourism industry. In 1975, Addie married Mary Emma Simmons and became a loving stepfather to Karen Brown-Scarbriel and Robert A Brown III. During their 46-year union, they enjoyed traveling and raising their blended family. Over the years, Addie inspired many to develop a passion for radio broadcasting including his stepson, Robert. After exploring the political life, Addie later resumed his morning show on WSTA in 1977.
In 1978, he was re-elected to a third term in the Legislature, and in 1981 was appointed executive assistant to the commissioner of Commerce. In 1984, Addie became president of Ottley Communications and realized his boyhood dream of owning a radio station. Along with a group of local investors, Addie purchased WSTA, making it the first radio station owned by local stakeholders.
Addie’s love for informing, communicating, and educating his community continued to grow. What better way to do all that he loved. In 1982, Addie became the host of a weekly TV show produced by the Public Broadcasting Station WTJX Channel 12 — “Face to Face.” The show was a platform that allowed an array of opinions and concerns to be aired, reflecting the Virgin Islands in politics, education, health, community activities, entertainment, and disaster recovery. Addie’s devoted audience ranged in age and ethnic backgrounds. While Addie was both on the radio station and on “Face to Face,” he still found the time to be an active participant in community events.
In 1984, Addie, the president of Ottley Communications Corporation along with a small group of local investors purchased WSTA. A year later the station increased it power, from 250 to 1,000 watts of stereo power. This increased power allowed it to withstand the forces of nature and expand to satellite communication. Along with the added power and the voice of Addie Ottley, the station was a force to be reckoned with. It was Addie’s calming and informative voice that got so many Virgin Islanders through hurricanes Hugo, Marilyn, and Lenny. Through those hurricanes WSTA was the only station that broadcasted 24/7, and of course, Addie was right there every minute of the day. His relentless dedication and devotion to WSTA Radio and to these Virgin Islands continued in 2017 when the territory got hit by two Category 5 hurricanes, Irma and Maria, within two weeks of each other.
Of all of Addie’s contributions, the magnitude of how he has used his talent and radio station platform to be a beacon of hope and a voice of reason for the Virgin Islands is the one that most endeared him in the hearts and souls of Virgin Islanders. Addie and WSTA are no strangers to being on air during and in the aftermath of storms like hurricanes Hugo (1989) and Marilyn (1995). However, the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017 silenced all radio and television stations and most communication. Addie was the only one on the communication airwaves. People everywhere tuned in to hear important updates about aid, restoration, and recovery, to find and help loved ones and neighbors, to seek medical attention, or just a comforting voice and reassurance from him that “today is a better day than yesterday.” Addie’s courage and strength were also tested after the storms when he played on air a glimpse of what he and his family were dealing with right before the loss of his son. For all that he has done, the people of the territory are forever indebted to his life of service.
Many can recall that Addie’s life included government service: Virgin Islands legislative tenure from 1971 to 1973 and 1979 to 1980: and a term as lieutenant governor in the administration of Gov. Melvin H. Evans.
Addie’s additional Civil Service contributions include: former chairman of the Advisory Committee of Reichhold Center for Preforming Arts; member of the Board of Directors of the Advisory Committee for the United Negro College Fund to benefit UVI, nee CVI; member, Advisory Committee and Master of Ceremonies of the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual telethon; Civilian Liaison Officer for the Virgin Islands National Guard; member, St Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce and twice Past President of the Chamber; member, Rotary Club of St. Thomas of which he was Paul Harris Fellow; member, Phil Kappa Theta Fraternity and the Mental Health Commission; board member, Arts Alive; chairman emeritus, V.I. Chapter of Employers Support for the Guard and Reserve.
Addie had an array of awards in which he had received: 1990, The Freddy Award for his dedication to the youth; 1992, Business Advocate of the Year Award; 2007, Tribute to Mr. Athniel C. “Addie” Ottley Read into 153 Congressional Record E2058 by Hon. Donna Christensen, Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress; 2013, Executive of the Year Award given by The African American Ethnic Sports Hall of Fame; 2013, Addie led successful efforts in restoring the Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral, a historic landmark originally commissioned by King Christian VII of Denmark in 1773; 2014, received the special distinction of having been knighted by Pope Francis of the Order of St. Gregory; 2019, received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of the Virgin Islands in Humane Letters.
If you have ever heard the old saying “If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life,” Addie depicted this every day of his life. In 2020, when Addie was attending the St. Croix Festival, he fell and injured himself. He was flown to Florida for surgery and then to Indiana for recovery. While in Indiana, staying with his daughter Angela, “WSTA North” was born to allow Addie to be connected to his beloved Virgin Islands and continue broadcasting on air while in Indiana. This showed Addie’s commitment and love for his community. Our Heavenly Father called Addie home to be with him on Feb. 10, 2022, as his journey here was complete. We are sure the Lord said, “well done my good and faithful servant; you are leaving behind quite the legacy.” A living embodiment of the maxim “service above self”; Addie is an irreplaceable consummate local treasure and icon that will be deeply missed by all.
Athniel “Addie” Ottley is survived by his wife, Mary Emma Ottley; sons, Andre Ottley and Robert Brown III; sons-in-law, Lorene Cobb and Lubin Scarbriel Jr.; daughters, Alicia Ottley Cobb, Alfreda Bradford, Angela Ottley Lewis and Karen Brown-Scarbriel; daughters-in-law, Jeannine Francis-Brown; brothers, Paul Ottley and Peter Ottley; brothers-in-law, Henry Hoseford and Lenny Harrell; sisters, Alda Ottley, Clarice Ottley Horsford, Janine Ottley, Joyce Ottley Blyden, Lenore Ottley, Margaret Ottley, Sonia Ottley Waters and Velma Ottley; sisters-in-law, Pat Ottley and Velven Milliner; adopted sisters, Juel Molloy and Lydia Brown; uncles, Leano Zephir, Mario Zephir and Vandell Zephir; aunts, Estelle Parrott and Magda Bonelli; nephews, Aaron Ottley, Alaric Emanuel, Amir Ottley, Amoi Ottley, Anthony Emanuel, Anthony Ottley, Aubrey Ottley, Bernard Ottley Jr., Daniel Ottley, Dwayne Ottley, Flavius III Ottley, Gian Ottley, Hosea Ottley, Jerome Ottley, Kylon Ottley, Oba Ottley, Ohn Cancel, Paul Jermaine Ottley, Rhori Cameron and Rodney Jones; nieces, Abrianna Johnson, Alarise Connor, Alda Ottley, Alisa Horsford MD, Andrea Johnson, AnJalique Ottley, Aun’yae Johnson, Daphne Wallace, Dionne Blyden MD, Jervon Ottley, Keisha Ottley, Kiyani Ottley, Michelle Ottley, Stacie Ottley, Tamisha Ottley and Ubaldina Ottley; cousins, Ahmad Zephir, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Alrick Bryan, Andre Bryan, Basil Ottley, Beverly Bonelli, Botija Zephir, Karon Zephir, Kenesha Zephir, Laverne Zephir, Dr. Lorraine Christian, Matthew Zephir, Melanie Bonelli-Roebuck Michelle Bonelli, Robert Bryan and Tarik Zephir; grandchildren, Alana Scarbriel, Danielle Greenidge, Demetria Ottley, Denzel Cobb, Deshawn Ottley, Jhari Graham, Krystle Brown, Lauryn Cobb, Mary Olivia Lewis, Noelani Lewis and TyJ Cobb; and great-grandchildren, Daelen Cobb, Denzel Cobb Jr., Giselle Cobb, Jaxon Greenidge, Jhaire Graham, Kaliah Dario and TyJ Cobb Jr.; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
