Aubrey Lee, Sr.
Aubrey A. Lee, Sr. peacefully passed away at his home on St. Thomas on May 16, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1932, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Aubrey loved the Virgin Islands and its people. In his earlier years, he was active in many volunteer activities including The American Legion, the Boy Scouts, the Democratic Party, and the League of Women Voters, believing in the importance of giving back to the community in which one lives.
Aubrey Lee began his government service as an IRS Agent and subsequently transitioned to the V.I. Department of Labor, where he held several positions. In more recent years, Mr. Lee was the chairman of the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB), and the executive director of the Labor Management Committee (LMC). Amazingly, Mr. Lee, elatedly attended a Labor Management Committee Workshop, a week prior to his passing simply because Labor Relations was his passion.
Aubrey A. Lee, Sr. was preceded in death by his mother, Estella Hendricks Gerard; father, Ivan L. Lee; brothers, Olanzo Lee, and Antonio Lee; sisters, Audrey Lee, Wilma Gerard Edwards. He is survived by his children, Antonio Lee, Aubrey Lee, Jr., and Angela Lee-Boynes; grandchildren, Jalisa Boynes, Cherisse Boynes, and Antoinette Aimee Lee; great grand-children, Aaron Boynes, Aubree Thomas, and Al King; sisters, Delores Gerard Brown, and America “Amy” Shepp; daughter-in-law, Candis Grace-Lee; nephews, Elroy Brown, Jr., and Delano Brown; special nephew, Frederick “Chico” Larsen and family; Niece Erika Brown Special & extended family; Yirah Tutein and family; and many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend Aubrey Lee’s celebration of life at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10 am. There will be another announcement prior to the celebration of life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.