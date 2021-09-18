Aubrey E. Brooks Sr.
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Aubrey E. Brooks Sr. on Aug. 27, 2021, at the age of 51.
Aubrey E. Brooks, Sr. is survived by his mother, Gertrude A. Fredericks; daughters, Lt. Ayifa Brooks, USN (active), D’Neisa Brooks, Ayira Brooks, Aubrianna Brooks; sons, Dionno Brooks, Ayasi Brooks, Anthony Brooks, Aubrey Brooks Jr.; sisters, Jenice VanHeyningen, Deborah Brooks, Nuella Brooks, Daphne Brooks-Adams, Lorraine Branford, Alecia Brooks, Angela Brooks, Alda Brooks; brother, Bert Fredericks Sr., Elvin Brooks Sr., Eldred Brooks, Elroy Brooks, Albert Brooks; aunts, Bernice Fredericks, Vera Fredericks; nieces, Diane VanHeyningen, Delta Danet, Tiffany Sprauve-Leon, Tywanna Sprauve, Cherrise Rogers, Latania Callwood-Taylor, Ashley Sewell, Kishma Fredericks, L’Shanah Fredericks, Annisha Fredericks, Janelle Brooks, Lakeema Brooks, Michelle Brooks, Debbie Thomas-Williams, Nilka Branford, Kiwana Nero, Berniqua Smith, JeRae Pervical, Shanda Brooks, Cherae Pickering, Cy’ele Scatliffe; nephews, Halva VanHeyningen Jr., Hal VanHeyningen, Malcolm Sprauve Jr., Calvin Harrigan, Darryl McCoy, Kelvin McCoy, Alvin Adams III, Bert Fredericks Jr., Elvin Brooks Jr., Alberic Brooks Jr., Jevon Brooks, Jermaine Branford, Joran Percival, Jakoi Percival, Elson Rhymer, Kobe Rhymer, Haleem Hart; brothers-in-law, Halva Vanheyningen Sr.; extra special brother-in-law, Alvin Adams II; sister-in-law, June Boynes- Fredericks; close friends, Luis “Baba” Melendez, Alvin Gerald, AJ, Boogie and Brice.
The funeral service will be held today at New Herrnhut Moravian Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m., with the service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment is Brookman Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
