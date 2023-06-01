Auckland Semper Sr.
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Auckland Semper, Sr. on May 2, 2023, at the age of 81 in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruby Antigua; his mother, Maude Fernella; his father, Hilton Semper; adopted parents, Thomas Phillip, Ursula S. Phillip, Everton Phillip, Blondina Phillip Kambul, Clyde Phillip; his wife, Eldra Semper; daughter, Leslie Semper; sister, Loreen Semper; brothers, Sylvester Williams, Rupert Semper, Jerry “Val” Semper and David Semper; and his nephew, Troy Semper.
He is survived by his sons, Auckland Semper Jr., Robert Semper; his grandchild, Trinity Semper; and his sisters, Vassel Ferris, Coraleta Cornwall, Avonelle Martin and Gloria Semper; his adopted sisters, Ursula Phillip and Medina Phillips Jacobs; brothers, Dennis “Leo” Semper, Fernley “David” Semper; adopted brothers, George Phillips, Franklin Phillips, Garfield Phillips; sister-in-law, Vander “Lillian” Semper; brother-in-law, Norris Ferris; nieces and nephews, JeVante T. Simon, Donna Andrew-Williams, Dean Williams, Katherien “Edie” Williams, Nadia Charles James, Esther Ferris, David Ferris, Shawn Donnie Ferris, Norris Devon Ferris, Gemma Ferris Kentish, Jasmin Cornwall, Darrell Semper, Dane Semper, Alison Semper, Dwayne Semper, Shenine Lawson-Walker, Craig Semper, Jerry Semper, Krystal Semper; adopted nieces and nephews, Niamba Johnson, Rhonda Phillips Abraham, Af-Boigny Phillips, Kamau Phillips, Jamal Phillips, Craig Phillips, Melijah Mason; and a special friend, Reggie.
His celebration of life will take place on June 3, 2023, with the viewing from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The service will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mount Zion New Testament Church of God in Anna’s Retreat. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com. Special thanks to the Cathedral Church of All Saints family. Send tributes to: https://www.forevermissed.com/auckland-semper-sr
