Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Audley Malcolm Hobson Osborne, also known as Ossie, who died March 25, 2021, at the age of 73 at his residence.
He was survived by his wife, Venetta R. Osborne; children, Audley “Bobo” M. Hobson, Jr., Damian A. Osborne, Aldyth M. Osborne-Prentice; grandchildren, Kyle Hobson, Audlia Hobson, Khaleel Hobson, Lamar Osborne, Elise Osborne, Ayden Prentice and Jordan Prentice; great-grandchildren, Neymar Hobson, Kylah Hobson; sisters, Silvia Hobson and Elvina Peets; brothers, Bertil Hobson, Spencer Hobson, Edwin Hobson, Stanley Hobson; nieces and nephews, Carole Osborne, Patricia Osborne, Jacqueline Osborne, Janice Revan, Colleen Johnson, Donald McLachlan Jr., Glen Samuel, Nyron Adolphine and a host of others; special relatives, Ingrid McLachlan, Eudora Harvey-Lazar, Joshau Prentice, Tasheeda Hobson; and other relatives and special friends locally and abroad too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service of the late Audley Malcolm Hobson “Ossie” Osborne on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the City Seventh-day Adventist Church. The viewing will take place from 9 to10 a.m. with the service following immediately at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
