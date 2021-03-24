It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Audrey Melvina Bramble, better known as Eva, who died March 12, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Lewis.
She was survived by her husband, Franklyn Bramble Sr.; six children, Beatrice James, Sandra James-Dalmida, Sharon Jarvis-Scatliffe, Arleen Jarvis, Kimberly Bramble Jean-Baptiste and Franklyn Bramble Jr.; stepchildren, Marvin Bramble Sr., Sharon Richardson and Kenrick Bramble; uncle, Winston O’Garro; brothers, Peter Howson, Noel Howson, Edson Lewis, Hilroy Meade, Frankie Antione, Alfred Cornwall; sisters, Mary Lewis Watts, Diane Antoine-Dean, Margaret Antoine-Jasmine and Melanie Maynard Amer; daughter-in-law, Anita Bramble; sons-in-law, Darry Austin Dalmida, Lorry Scatliffe and Junior Jean-Baptiste; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special family friends, Samuel “Sam” Sutton, Clifford Jones, Clarence Lindo Sr. and other extended family and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, the family requests that masks be worn at all times and social distancing be adhered to.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Cruz Bay Lutheran Church in Cruz Bay, St. John, from 9 to 10 a.m., with service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Cruz Bay Cemetery on St. John.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.