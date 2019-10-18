Audrey Memorie Hassel Parson, age 80, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center-Fayetteville, N.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
She was a 1957 graduate of Charlotte Amalie High School, St.Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. With the famous school motto in mind – “To Excel Always,” Audrey continued her studies in New York and attained an associate degree and additional certification in phlebotomy and medical technology. Upon completion of her studies, she returned home to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to start her career. Audrey was employed at Knud Hansen Memorial Hospital.
As the years progressed, Audrey continued to advance in her career as well. With progress and advancement in place, the “Old Hospital” was moved and renamed Schneider Hospital where she was promoted to oversee the Blood Bank services and retired after 32 years of service.
Audrey was known for her good cooking, meticulousness, and no-nonsense disposition; she was not the one to mess with. She was the protector of her family and didn’t mind the challenge to protect and support the ones she loved. She loved to help and encourage others everywhere she went. If you needed her help she was always there for you and if she couldn’t be there, she would make sure you were taken care of.
She is preceded in death by her father, Alphonse Hassel; mother, Mariel Hassel; and her sisters, Arlene Hassel and Rosa Christopher.
She is survived by her two children, Dominic (Elizabeth) Parson of Fayetteville, N.C., and Leanne (Emery) Gibbs, Charlotte, N.C.; 11 grandchildren, Milton, Shonta Washington, Chareese, Jasmine, Caitlin Parson, Michael, Gabriel Crumpler, Ashley (Brian) Moore, Nina, Elijah and Joshua Gibbs; her brother, retired Capt. Auslin A. Hassel; her niece, Stephanie (Fred) McNeil; her nephews, Steven (JoAnn), Scott (Denise), and Michael Hassel, Kenneth (Malayisha) and Kaj (Ann) Christopher; an adopted sister, the Rev. Merle Pinney; and a host of great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins and godchildren; and close friends, Ruby Amey, Viola Maynard, Hyacinth Lynch, and Winifred Sullivan.
